Cycle race exposure ‘even bigger than Tour de France’

The worldwide exposure Yorkshire will enjoy during the nine days of world championship cycling that begin tomorrow is likely to exceed even that of the Tour de France in 2014, it was forecast last night.

Some 1,400 riders from 90 countries will compete to win the Rainbow Jersey, one of the most coveted in the sport, as routes radiate from Harrogate to 163 locations in all three Ridings.

It has been nearly three years since the tourism agency Welcome to Yorkshire and UK Sport won the bid to host this year’s World Road Championships, and thousands of spectators are expected to descend on the region. A TV audience of 250m is also forecast.

Welcome to Yorkshire said the county would get the “biggest global exposure” it had ever seen.

Peter Dodd, its commercial director, said: “This is such a huge deal for the county, and we are beyond proud that Yorkshire has been chosen to hold such a prestigious event on behalf of Great Britain.

“Our stunning landscapes and unique terrain make for some wonderful routes. But the thing that will make it truly unique is the Yorkshire crowds. We know how to throw a party and celebrate.”