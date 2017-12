Have your say

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash involving a convertible car in Bradford.

The collision on Cemetery Road, happened at about 9.50pm yesterday (Thursday).

West Yorkshire Police are searching for witnesses to the crash, involving a pedal bike and BMW M3 convertible car.

The 63-year-old cyclist was injured after he fell onto the vehicle and into the road.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.