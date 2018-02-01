Cyclist in collision with lorry at Hull traffic lights

Have your say

A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being involved in a collision in Hull.

The woman, 56, was involved in the crash with a red-coloured lorry at the junction of Beverley Road and Spring Bank Road, at about 9.30am today.

Police said the lorry failed to stop at the time, but was later found in South Yorkshire.

The driver has not been arrested.

The road is now closed and diversions are in place.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact 101, quoting log 108 of February 1.