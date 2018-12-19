Cyclist in hospital after hit-and-run in Sheffield

Have your say

A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Sheffield

The 51-year-old was injured in an incident on the Stocksbridge Bypass at 3.10pm on Wednesday, December 12.

Stocksbridge Bypass

CRIME: Police name two women killed in horror Woodhead Pass crash

South Yorkshire Police said the collision took place on the stretch of the A616 between Wortley and the Fox Valley complex.

POLICE: Man with links to Sheffield recalled to prison

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains today.

READ MORE: Man suffered ‘life changing’ injuries in railway station attack in Sheffield

The car involved in the collision was a metallic blue Toyota Avensis, believed to be model from 2007 onwards.

It failed to stop and is believed to have left the scene in the direction of the Flouch roundabout.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 488 of December 12.