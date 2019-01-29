Cyclist injured on M1 slip road near Aberford

A cyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after an accident on a motorway slip road in West Yorkshire.

He was in a potentially life-threatening condition after a collision involving a van on the roundabout at junction 47 of the M1 near Aberford.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The collision happened at approximately 10.45am on the roundabout at the top of the northbound exit slip road and involved a white Ford Transit van and a male cyclist.

"Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision itself or anyone who believes they saw this van or cyclist immediately prior to the collision to get in contact. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage."