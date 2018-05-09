Cyclist knocked off his bike in Hull assault

Have your say

A man was injured after being deliberately knocked off his bicycle in Hull.

The man was riding along Beverley Road, close to the junction with Suffolk Street, when he was overtaken by two men on a motorbike.

As the motorbike passed, one of the riders is reported to have purposefully knocked the cyclist to the ground.

The victim suffered minor injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The assault occurred shortly after midday on Wednesday, May 2.

Anyone who saw it happen is asked to contact Humberside Police by calling 101 and quoting log 128 of May 2.