Cyclist pushes over boy, 11, and takes mobile phone

A CYCLIST pushed over an 11-year-old boy and stole his mobile phone.

The boy had been walking on his own through Witty’s Passage, Newbegin, Hornsea, at around 5pm on Monday, when he was approached from behind by a cyclist.

The cyclist pushed him to the ground and stole his blue Samsung Galaxy A3 mobile phone.

The boy was not injured and has described the suspect as a tanned man with a stubbly beard and no front teeth. He was wearing a dark grey flat cap, a light grey, long sleeved jumper and blue denim knee length shorts. He was said to be riding a purple, white and blue mountain bike.

Anyone with information can call Humberside Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 16/65467/18.