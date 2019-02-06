Cyclist remains seriously injured in hospital after crash on Malton Road, York

A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash which closed a road in North Yorkshire for five hours.

Police said a silver Ford Transit van and a bike were involved in the accident outside the Toby Carvery pub on the A1036 Malton Road in York at about 2.50pm on Monday (February 4).

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The cyclist, a man in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital for treatment.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and quote reference number 12190021350.

"The road was closed until about 7.45pm, while collision investigators worked at the scene. Thank you to motorists for their patience while this took place."