Cyclist who died in York crash named

The cyclist who died in a crash in York has been named by police.

51-year-old Colin Darren Marron died after a crash with a parked car at about 7.15pm on Sunday, April 9.

It happened on Holgate Road in York.

He was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary after the crash.

He died the next day.

North Yorkshire Police have asked anyone with information to dial 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12190062550.

