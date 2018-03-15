Cyclists get close-up look at trophies as big race nears

For an amateur cyclist, it’s as big a deal as holding aloft an Olympic medal or the FA Cup. The trophies that will be presented to the winners of the Tour de Yorkshire this spring went on tour yesterday, and gave a few lucky riders the chance to get an unusually close look.

Under misty skies on Ilkley Moor, shadowed by the Cow and Calf rocks, members of Ilkley Cycle Club and other young people clamoured to get their hands on the silverware. The location will be the finish line for the second stage of this year’s race on May 4.

The men’s and women’s trophies are on view as part of a county-wide tour in advance of this year’s event – the first to take place over four days.

They were also taken yesterday to Ilkley Grammar School, whose pupil Sophie Thackray is taking part in the race, and to the Black Bull pub in Haworth, which the riders will pass on May 6 during the final stage of the race.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “The trophy tour is a fantastic opportunity for communities to build up their excitement for the upcoming Tour de Yorkshire.

“It’s always a popular event and this year the trophies will be visiting eight towns and cities.”