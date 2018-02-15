Dales farmer Hannah Hauxwell will be laid to rest tomorrow

The funeral of 'daughter of the Dales' Hannah Hauxwell will take place on Friday.

The 91-year-old was known across the world for single-handedly farming a smallholding in Baldersdale without modern comforts.

The farm had no electricity or running water for most of her life, and she would often go 10 days without speaking to another soul in the isolated dale.

Hannah's austere Victorian lifestyle featured in a Yorkshire Television documentary series about her life in 1973, and she became a well-known and much-loved figure who often received visits from well-wishers.

She retired from farming in 1988 and moved to a cottage nearby, and spent the final years of her life in a nursing home in County Durham. Her farmhouse has since been converted into a luxury home by new owners.

Hannah's funeral will take place at the Methodist church in her birthplace of Barnard Castle at 11am on Friday.

The Yorkshire Post will be sending a photographer to the service.

