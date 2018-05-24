Dales school bids to go it alone to secure ‘sustainable’ future

A small school fighting for its survival in rural North Yorkshire has formally requested that it be released from its federation over fears that to remain would mean its imminent closure.

Talks have been ongoing for many months to secure a future for three Wensleydale primaries, Bainbridge, West Burton and Askrigg, amid rising deficits and low pupil numbers.

The three are linked through a federation, and authorities have been consulting on options for their future which would see class groups split between the three sites. Now, amid fears it would shut within a year if this were to go ahead, a shadow governors group at West Burton C of E Primary has asked if it can be released as a standalone school.

“As a parent I feel strongly that West Burton Primary School needs once again to become independent,” said Dr Graham Bottley, leading the shadow board, who said the past few months had been incredibly stressful for families as they faced uncertainty and threats of closure.

“I have two children at the school and another due to start in two years, and I feel it is unlikely it will still be open for my youngest if it remains part of the federation.”

The bid, submitted by the shadow governors and County Coun John Blackie, follows a public meeting in which parents of the school’s 22 pupils voted unanimously to support de-federation.

Earlier this month, an agreement was reached between the three Wensleydale primaries, after discussions were held with North Yorkshire County Council and the Diocese of Leeds.

Consultations had begun in the spring, but decisions were delayed until after Easter as parents expressed concern over the proposals. Further options were put forward, which would have seen reception and key stage 1 classes for the three schools held on one site, and key stage two classes on the other two. While the federation governors said this was the preferred option, they agreed to consider exploring the possibility of West Burton de-federating.

Now, as the shadow governors formally submit their bid, they say this will be the school’s best hope for survival. To go forward as a group, they say, would see pupil numbers plummet further as schools are split over three sites, resulting in disruption, lengthy travel times, and difficulties for parents taking siblings to different sites.

North Yorkshire County Council, which has stressed it is committed to its small schools, is lobbying government for fairer funding and has written to MPs calling for support.

County Coun Blackie, representing the Upper Dales, said he supported the request as long as meant the remaining two schools were still sustainable.

“It seems the new educational arrangements proposed by the federation could threaten an almost immediate closure of West Burton School, and I have no doubt there is an overwhelming desire amongst the parents to see it return to being a stand-alone school in future,” he said.

“I trust the governors will take this desire into account and grant them the objective they so passionately seek. We are not fighting to save a failing institution, far from it. West Burton School provides a first-rate educational experience for its pupils as the very recent judgment by Ofsted confirmed. Long may it remain open to continue its outstanding track record.”