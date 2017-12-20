Dalia Lama’s monks perform blessings at second fracking site

BUDDHIST monks who live alongside the Dalai Lama in Tibet have visited a second site in Yorkshire earmarked for fracking, to perform traditional sacred chants and blessings.

The Gyuto Monks blessed the land, water and local community through their chanting and music during a trip to the Third Energy site in Kirby Misperton, near Malton.

It is the second time in a fortnight that the group have made a special trip to a Yorkshire fracking site during their UK tour.

On December 9 they visited Woodsetts, one of two sites in Rotherham where energy firm Ineos want to drill an exploration well for shale gas.

During the trip to Kirkby Misperton, the monks, who have performed for huge audiences worldwide, including at Sydney Opera House and at Glastonbury Festival, spoke to campaigners through an interpreter to show their support.

Leigh Coghill, from Frack Free Ryedale, said: “The monks are currently on a tour of the UK, travelling around spreading a message of peace and compassion.

“They were so moved by what is happening here that they re-did their schedule to stop off as they travelled from Scotland down south to Woolwich to perform a ceremony.”

Around 100 protestors and local residents came to see the monks, whose deep harmonic chants are said to have a positive spiritual impact on the listener.

Ms Coghill said: “It was an amazing experience to have them here, relaying a message of solidarity with us, as they do with people around the world who value the environment.

“These are internationally renowned people who came to this tiny village in Yorkshire to show their support - it was incredibly heart warming.”

Anti-fracking campaigners have held daily protests at the site since Third Energy first won approval for exploratory work, but these stepped up when work began in September. The cost of policing the site surpassed £500,000 last month.