Dambusters flight near Sheffield cancelled due to wind - RAF Typhoon drafted in as last minute replacement

A flypast marking the 75th anniversary of the Dambusters raids today has been cancelled at the last minute - with an RAF Typhoon drafted in at the last minute.

The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster bomber was due to swoop over Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs in the Peak District this lunchtime to mark the 100th anniversary of the RAF and the 75th anniversary of the 617 Squadron Dambusters operation.

But predicted strong winds have forced the cancellation of the flypast this morning.

A spokesman for the BBMF said: "Knowing many people had made plans to travel to watch the planned 75th anniversary flight, when it was confirmed that the wind conditions were well beyond the limits the Lancaster is placed under, the RAF has arranged a Typhoon from RAF Coningsby to fly as much of the route as possible.

"We are so sorry to disappoint those who wished to see out Lancaster fly as once those original 617 Squadron aircraft did, but hope you will enjoy the might and speed of the world class multi role Typhoon."

The BBMF Lancaster is just one of two remaning flying Lancasters in the world and is placed under strict limitations on the weather conditions it is allowed to fly in.

It was due to make two passes over the Derwent Dam to mark the World War Two raids which were carried out over Germany on the night of 16-17 May 1943.

Today's Typhoon flight will still take place at Upper Derwent Valley, Peak District National Park and is due to pass over Ladybower Dam at 12.05pm.

Ladybower and Derwent reservoirs were used by the RAF's 617 Squadron in 1943 to test Sir Barnes Wallis' bouncing bomb before their mission to destroy dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley.

Parking will be on a first come first served basis, with Derwent Lane closed to general traffic.

Heatherdene Car Park will be reserved for emergency vehicles and not available for public parking, areas around Ladybower will be subject to additional traffic restrictions and there is no overnight parking.

The nearest railway station is in Bamford. Walking distance to Ladybower Dam is approximately two miles, and to Derwent Dam/Fairholmes, five miles.