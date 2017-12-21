Damian Green sacked by Theresa May over porn find evasions

THERESA May has sacked her lifelong friend and de facto deputy Damian Green after he made “misleading” statements about allegations that pornography had been found on computers in his parliamentary office in 2008.

Mr Green leaves his post as First Secretary of State continuing to deny “unfounded and deeply hurtful” claims he downloaded or viewed porn on his parliamentary computer.

But an investigation by the Cabinet Office found two statements Mr Green made on November 4 and 11, which suggested he was not aware indecent material had been found on his laptop, were “inaccurate and misleading” and breached the ministerial code.

Mrs May said she was “extremely sad” to ask her close ally to resign but stressed his behaviour “falls short” of the Seven Principles of Public Life.

Mr Green apologised for making misleading statements and said he “regrets” being sacked.

In a letter to the PM, he said: “From the outset I have been clear that I did not download or view pornography on my parliamentary computers.

“I accept I should have been clear in my press statements that police lawyers talked to my lawyers in 2008 about the pornography on the computers, and that the police raised it with me in a subsequent phone call in 2013.

“I apologise that my statements were misleading on this point.

“The unfounded and deeply hurtful allegations that were being levelled at me were distressing both to me and my family and it is right that these are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police’s professional standards department.”

The inquiry was triggered after Kate Maltby, who is three decades younger than Mr Green, claimed he “fleetingly” touched her knee during a meeting in a pub in 2015, and a year later sent her a “suggestive” text message after she was pictured wearing a corset in a newspaper.

Cabinet Secretary Sir Jeremy Heywood said that with “competing and contradictory accounts of what were private meetings” it was “not possible to reach a definitive conclusion on the appropriateness of Mr Green’s behaviour with Kate Maltby in early 2015, though the investigation found Ms Maltby’s account to be plausible”.

Mrs May, in her letter to Mr Green, said: “I am extremely sad to be writing this letter.

“We have been friends and colleagues throughout our whole political lives.” Miss Maltby last night declined to comment, but her parents, Colin and Victoria Maltby, issued a statement to say they were ‘proud of her’.

theresa may “carefully considered” the findings of an investigation by Cabinet Secretary Sir Jeremy Heywood into statements Mr Green made, which he has accepted were “misleading”.

The PM said: “This falls short of the Seven Principles of Public Life and is a breach of the ministerial code – a conclusion endorsed by Sir Alex Allan, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests.

“While I can understand the considerable distress caused to you by some of the allegations which have been made in recent weeks, I know that you share my commitment to maintaining the high standards which the public demands of ministers.”