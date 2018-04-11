Dance music legends to go Back to Basics for Leeds concert

A TRIO of dance music legends have been confirmed as headline special guests for the return of a unique concert on Millennium Square in Leeds city centre this summer.

Robin S, Utah Saints and Alison Limerick are set to perform at the Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics featuring the Orchestra of Opera North event on Friday July 27.

This year’s collaboration between Dave Beer’s trailblazing Leeds club Back to Basics and Yorkshire’s resident symphony orchestra is set to turn the clocks back to the early 1990s.

The event will be presented by Dave Beer, with live warm-up DJ sets from Basics residents Ralph Lawson, Tristan Da Cunha and James Holroyd.

Dave Beer said: “After being totally blown away by last year’s event, which still seems like a surreal dream and probably the highlight of my life so far, we can’t wait to come back with another knock-out live show that the city can be proud of.

“It was a humbling experience to get such a great response from the citizens of Leeds and further afield, smack bang in the centre of Leeds under the watchful eyes of Millennium Square’s golden owls.”

Tickets are priced at £32.50 and are on sale now through the city centre box office on 0113 3760318, Opera North and at www.millsqleeds.com