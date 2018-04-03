Danger of flooding as River Aire levels increase

Water levels on the The River Aire have risen dramatically following torrential rain and snow over the weekend - but they are still some way off the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

Although levels are nowhere near the Boxing Day floods of 2015, the weir at Armley (visible from the canal) has all but disappeared and in places the water is within 6ft or so of breaching the retaining wall which shields it from businesses on part of Kirkstall Road.

However, according to the Government's own flood information website, river levels at Gargrave, North Yorkshire, have dropped since peaking at 0.73m at about 1am today - the Boxing Day floods of 2015 resulted in levels exceeding 1.2m. The level is still above the 0.61m level at which flooding could occur, however.

In the centre of Leeds, parts of the Leeds Liverpool Canal were flooded, making access for pedestrians difficult.

River Aire water levels near weir at Armley

Flooding on part of Leeds Liverpool Canal on April 3 2018