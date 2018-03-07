Danny McGuire ready for his Hull KR comeback

HULL KR coach Tim Sheens has confirmed ex-Great Britain stand-off Danny McGuire is in contention to return to action against Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

The former Leeds Rhinos star - Rovers’ big signing on their return to Super League - has been out for three weeks with a rib injury.

However, he will be named in their squad for the trip to France as the East Yorkshire club seek to pick up only their second win of the season.

“Danny trained today and he will be named in our 19-man squad (on Thursday),” said Sheens, McGuire having only missed one game - the loss against Salford Red Devils - after last Thursday’s match with Castleford Tigers was postponed due to the weather.

“Finalising it will probably be on Friday but he got through comfortable today so we’re fairly hopeful things will be okay and he’ll play this weekend.

“That’s it in terms of players coming back in I think.

“We have a couple coming back in James Donaldson and George Lawler but they will play for York this weekend and try and get some game-time.

“Neither have played a game of football this year so they’ll both get a little bit of time there and more likely be available for us the week after.”

Hull KR’s sole victory so far was the 23-4 success against Catalans at KCOM Craven Park but their opponents have lost all four matches so far, the only winless team in Super League.

Sheens added: “We’ve only had the one and they haven’t had a win so both clubs are going to be very, very desperate for the win.

“But slow starts doesn’t mean the end of your season and a good start doesn't mean you’re going to end up in the top-four either.

“We’ll just take it as another game - a tough game, obviously in their backyard - and having beaten them recently they will be really smarting on that.

“I know they were after the game. They were criticised and things like that. They will be very, very ready to play and we’ve talked about that today.

“We’ve trained really well, though, and I was very happy with the attitude to the team today so we’ll be in a good frame of mind for Saturday.”