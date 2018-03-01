Daredevil Leeds pensioner to stand on wing of loop the loop aeroplane

A WIDOWED pensioner from Leeds who has fought cancer is set for another daredevil summer to fundraise for the hospice that cared for her late husband.

Jean Piper, 71, of Headingley, is set to stand on the wing of an aeroplane while it performs a loop the loop at Breighton Airfield in Selby for her latest fundraiser in June. Mrs Piper has been a major supporter of Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley ever since hospice staff cared for her husband Clive before he lost his battle with cancer in 2008. She was diagnosed with chronic lymphotic leukaemia seven years ago and has been in remission for two years. Last June Mrs Piper wing walked on an aeroplane at Breighton Airfield.

Jean Piper abseiling

And in August she abseiled 262ft down the ArcelorMittal Orbit building at the Olympic Park in London.

Mrs Piper said: “Why do I feel the need to do this at 71-years-of-age? First and foremost, to raise as much money as I can to help the dedicated staff at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice to continue to provide the amazing care and support they gave to my late husband Clive and myself ten years ago during our hour of need. “Secondly, this is my fifth year in remission from chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, a condition I was told I would never get rid of. So I have a two-fold reason for wanting to complete what I set out to do twelve months ago. “To everyone who has supported me so far I say a big thank you , and to everyone else out there I ask you to please sponsor me by donating at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jean-Piper70” Sara Novara from Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “Jean has been an advocate and fundraiser for the hospice for many years. We are incredibly grateful for everything she is doing for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice. It is thanks to supporters like Jean that we can continue to care for people who need specialist hospice care.”