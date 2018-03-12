Darkest Hour: The Yorkshire locations used to shoot the Oscar-winning Churchill drama

It's one of the most highly-commended films of the year so far and reaped two Academy Awards.

But did you know that Darkest Hour - the story of the early days of Winston Churchill's tenure as prime minister, when Britain stood on the brink of Nazi invasion - used several Yorkshire locations for filming?

Released in UK cinemas in January, the film has been popular with critics and audiences alike, and at the Oscars this month scooped the coveted Best Actor gong - for Gary Oldman as Churchill - as well as Best Make-up and Hairstyling. It was also nominated in four other categories, including Best Picture.

Wentworth Woodhouse - Buckingham Palace

This Grade I-listed country house near Rotherham is one of Britain's most opulent stately homes, yet has been overlooked after years of neglect and private ownership. It's the largest private house in the country with over 300 rooms, and has the longest facade in Europe. The estate was the ancestral seat of the Earls Fitzwilliam, but became difficult to maintain after World War Two and was leased to a teacher training college until 1989, when the family sold it. It was purchased by architect Clifford Newbold for just £1.5million in 1998. He put in on the market again shortly before his death in 2015, with an asking price of £7million, although it needed restoration work totalling around £40million. It was eventually sold to a preservation trust in 2017, and they plan to open it to the public with the help of a government grant.

Wentworth stands in as Buckingham Palace in Darkest Hour. Producers deliberately avoided using Somerset House in London, which is often used to portray the palace on screen, in favour of finding a new location.

Bramham Park - Downing Street

This estate near Wetherby is still in the hands of the Fox-Lane family, whose ancestors the barons of Bingley built the original Grade I-listed house. Bramham has been used for filming before; it was the fictional Hazelwood Manor in the BBC drama The Syndicate.

It was chosen to stand in for Downing Street.

Brodsworth Hall - 10 Downing Street interior

Brodsworth is an English Heritage-run stately home near Doncaster. It is one of the most complete and best-preserved Victorian country houses in the country, and its interiors have remained largely unchanged since the 1860s. It was the seat of the Thellusson family. The last owner was the nephew of the fifth baron's youngest son, who had died childless, as had his three brothers. After the nephew's widow died, her daughter donated the house to English Heritage in 1990 and it is open to the public.

A bedroom at Brodsworth was where the scene when Churchill meets the King in his bedroom at 10 Downing Street was shot.

Other locations

The Palace of Westminster, the Cabinet War Rooms and Manchester Town Hall all appear in the film.

Wentworth Woodhouse: 'Yorkshire's Chatsworth'