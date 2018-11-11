Darnall fatal crash: Everything we know so far 

This is everything we know so far about Friday night’s horror crash in Darnall that claimed the lives of three adults and a one-year-old baby boy.

The crash

Clockwise from top: Husband and wife Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50; Adnan Ashraf Jarral and one-year-old Usman Adnan Jarral

- The collision took place in Main Road, Darnall at around 8.50pm on Friday, November 9, when a VW Golf collided with a VW Touran people carrier.

- The two families were travelling in a VW Touran people carrier when they were involved in a collision with a VW Golf that was preparing to turn in to Bannham Road.

- The VW Golf was being pursued by the police at the time of the collision

READ MORE: Fatal Darnall crash: Two families caught up in tragedy which killed four were ‘innocent people going about their daily business’

One-year-old Usman Adnan Jarral

The victims

- A 35-year-old dad and his one-year-old son were killed in the collision which also caused the death of a 50-year-old man and 41-year-old woman.

- Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Adnan’s wife, Erica Kroscenova, 32, was injured during the incident and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

- Husband and wife Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Husband and wife Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50

- Their 22-year-old daughter, Nikola Dunova, was injured and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. Her daughter, aged three, Livia Matova, who was also in the car remains in a critical condition.

- Mr Ashraf’s son has been named by family as Usman Adnan Jarral.

The suspects

- The three men travelling in the Golf, aged 17, 18 and 23, have been arrested in connection with the collision.

Adnan Ashraf, 35,

- As per their policy, South Yorkshire Police will not name the suspects unless they are charged

- A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the custody time limit for the three men arrested is believed to expire tomorrow (Monday, November 12)

- The men in the VW Golf suffered minor injuries.

The emergency services and off-duty medics who worked hard to save crash victims

- The emergency services have been praised for working through the night in the aftermath of the horrific crash.

- Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore described how officers from all of the emergency services worked through the night and into Saturday morning to assist.

The VW Touran following the collision in Main Road, Darnall

“I’d like to thank those who helped immediately after the collision and for their support and patience during the evening,” said T/DCI Ashmore

- It has emerged that an off-duty midwife and an off-duty paramedic battled to save the crash victims.

- Adnan's cousin, Namaan Mirza, said: "There was an off-duty paramedic who lived on the road and attended the scene.

- "He's a friend of the family who came out and helped. As a family we're grateful to him and to everyone else who did their best to help that night."

- Iqbal Khan said of the midwife’s valiant efforts: “A midwife who lives up the road tried to resuscitate the baby. She is all shaken up at the moment.”

READ MORE: Baby and three adults killed in Sheffield collision following police chase

The police investigation

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

T/Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to support both families and we have specially trained officers with them. My thoughts are with them and I’d ask that people continue to respect their privacy as they try to digest what’s happened.

“Our investigation into the collision continues and the road closure around Main Road was lifted last night and the two vehicles removed. I’d like to thank everyone for their continued support, cooperation and patience.

“Officers have remained in the area today and will be there into the evening and tomorrow. I’d urge anyone who saw what happened to speak to them, you may have important information and officers can also offer and direct to any necessary support if you need it.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have footage of the collision. If you have information that could assist with the investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number 741 of 9 November 2018. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

The IOPC investigation

- The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been called in to investigate the tragic crash, due to it taking place during a police chase.

- The independent watchdog says there is ‘no indication’ that a police vehicle collided with either vehicle involved in the crash.

- Its regional director Miranda Biddle said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with those families who have lost their loved ones and all those affected by what happened on Friday evening including the emergency services who attended.

“As soon as we were informed, we sent investigators to the scene and we will be carrying out an independent investigation to establish what actions South Yorkshire Police took prior to the crash. This is standard procedure when lives are lost following an incident involving the police.

“By attending the scene we have been able to view dash cam footage which confirms that although a pursuit did take place prior to the crash, there is no indication that the police vehicle collided with either of the vehicles involved.

“We have also obtained initial statements from the officers involved and will gather further evidence during the course of our investigation.

“South Yorkshire Police is carrying out a criminal investigation and has arrested the three men travelling in the Golf.

“We will be making contact with the families affected as soon as possible to explain our role and what they can expect to happen during our investigation. “We would urge anyone who saw the incident to come forward and help with both investigations.”



Shocked residents have spoken out

Darnall resident, Gemma Hughes, told The Star: “I can’t even imagine what they’re going through.”

“It’s so tragic, my heart breaks for the families. I’ve got a two-year-old granddaughter so it brings it home. This could have happened to anyone,” added the 59-year-old.

Reacting to the tragic news, shop assistant at Hazels Market, Mazen, said: “Everyone coming in this morning has said how sad they are about what’s happened, especially with it involving children.

“This is a quiet area, probably one of the quietest in Sheffield, but this is the second police chase that’s happened here over the last three to four weeks. It’s very sad.”

A Darnall grandfather of seven added: “I’ll be praying for everyone involved. I hope the little girl who was injured pulls through okay.”

READ MORE: Fatal Darnall crash: ‘Proud dad-of-three’ and his one-year-old son among victims as tributes are paid