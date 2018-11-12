Darnall fatal crash: Flowers and teddy bears left at scene of fatal crash in Sheffield which killed four

Have your say

Flowers and teddy bears have been left at the scene of a horror crash in Sheffield which killed two men, a woman and a baby.

Bouquets and bears line the side of Main Road, Darnall, close to the spot where tragedy struck on Friday night.

Floral tributes left at the scene of a fatal car crash in Darnall on Friday night

Darnall fatal crash: Police probe into horror collision in Sheffield continues

Two men, a woman and a one-year-old boy died and three others were seriously injured in the collision on Main Road, Darnall, on Friday night.

Darnall fatal crash: heart-rending video shot moments before tragedy struck shows families having fun on journey home

The people carrier they were travelling in was struck by a car involved in a police chase.

A teddy bear left at the scene of a death crash in Darnall on Friday night

Darnall fatal crash: heart-rending video shot moments before tragedy struck shows families having fun on journey home

Members of the public rushed to help the casualties and gave emergency first aid until emergency services arrived to take over but four lives were lost.

The crash scene was sealed off for much of the weekend for enquiries to be carried out but the road has since been re-opened.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, died in the collision along with his one-and-a-half-year-old son, Usman Adnan Jarral.

Emergency services at the scene of fatal collision in Darnall on Friday night

Adnan’s wife, 32-year-old Erica Kroscenova, was seriously injured in the crash.

Family friends Vlasta Dunova, 41 and her husband Miroslav Duna, 50, also died in the crash.

Their daughter Nikola Dunova, 22, and her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova, were also injured, with the youngster left in a critical condition.

The two families had just returned to Sheffield after a day trip to London when the collision occurred.

The black VW Touran was preparing to turn right into Bannham Road from Main Road when it was struck by a black VW Golf being chased by the police.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Three men, aged 18, 23 and 17, who were travelling in the Golf were arrested and remained in police custody last night.

They escaped the crash unharmed.

Witnesses to the crash should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.