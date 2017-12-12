Darth Vader and Bobba Fett help Trinity Leeds prepare for Star Wars: The Last Jedi launch

It's not every day that you see Darth Vader and Bobba Fett testing their lightsaber skills on the roof of a Leeds shopping centre.

But that's just what happened at Trinity Leeds yesterday when the pair helped to clean the shopping centre’s huge glass windows ahead of the launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Dan Wharton, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “With the launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi just around the corner, Darth Vader and Boba Fett wanted to help get our shopping centre looking spick and span ahead of Thursday.

"The appearance really got shoppers excited for the release of the film, now just a couple of days away – everyone was taking photos and waving to them.

“We are really excited to be celebrating the launch of such an iconic and eagerly anticipated film at the city’s only luxury cinema, Everyman Leeds. The film is certainly one not to be missed and we hope to see lots of people at the launch.”

The Last Jedi will be screened at Everyman Leeds on Thursday, December 14.

Darth Vader and Bobba Fett on the roof of Trinity Leeds.