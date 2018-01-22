Dash-cam footage helps catch dangerous driver in Harrogate

DaSh-cam footage has helped convict a dangerous driver in Harrogate who has now been banned from the roads for 18 months.

Brandon Price, 27, of Belford Road, Harrogate, was captured by another driver’s dash-cam driving a silver Lexus RX300 dangerously on the A59 Skipton Road at Blubberhouses.

He pleaded guilty at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident.

Police said after overtaking dangerously and forcing a driver on the other side of the road to take evasive action, Price went on to overtake a lorry, clipping it as he passed.

His actions again made the oncoming car take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Magistrates banned Price from driving for 18 months, ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and to pay £170 in fines and costs.

.

He will also have to take an extended driving test to get his licence back.

Speaking after the case, investigating officer traffic constable Rob Roberts said: “Price’s actions showed absolutely no regard for the safety of others on the road that day. He chose to drive in an irresponsible and reckless manner at speed and narrowly missed what could have been a catastrophic accident.

“I’d like to thank the drivers of the vehicles who witnessed this incident, who came forward with dash-cam footage and witness reports. With their assistance we have successfully prosecuted a dangerous driver and got him off the road.

“I hope that this case and sentence sends a clear message to those who choose to drive irresponsibly, even though you may not have a police car behind you witnessing events, with the wide spread use of dash cams, your actions are being captured and you will not escape prosecution.

“If any member of the public captures any evidence of anti-social or dangerous driving on a dash cam, they can make a report and submit the footage to North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Spartan.”

For more information visit www.northyorkshire.police.uk/opspartan.