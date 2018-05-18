Date revealed for leak-hit pool reopening: Harrogate Borough Council

A date has been set for the reopening of one of Harrogate Borough Council's popular public swimming pools after a major water leak forced its closure.

Having been closed for an extended period while emergency repairs were carried out, swimmers in Knaresborough will be able to take the plunge once again next weekend when the family-friendly pool reopens.

After queries from disappointed swimmers, the Harrogate Advertiser contacted Harrogate Borough Council to establish the facts.

A spokesman for the council confirmed the leak in one of the main outlet pipes was discovered a fortnight ago when it was noticed water levels in the pool were dropping.

A team of specialist engineers have been working ever since to fix the problem situated deep beneath the pool.

It had to be completely emptied of water, but this presented the opportunity to give the pool a health check and re-grout the tiles.

Re-filing the pool, treating the water and heating it – which takes around four days – will begin in time for it to be reopened on Saturday morning, just in time for the longer holiday weekend.

Coun Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council's cabinet member with responsibility for leisure, said: “I’m delighted this much-loved and regularly-used pool will be reopen again from the weekend.

“I’m sorry for the disruption that has been caused and I’d like to thank people for their patience and understand.

“A leak is rather unfortunate when you have a swimming pool and I’m grateful for the hard work of the engineers to find, and fix, the problem.

“I look forward to welcome users back to Knaresborough pool.”

Built in 1990, the council-owned sporting facility on King James Road was refurbished in 2003 and closed temporarily in late 2014 for renovation work at a cost of £120,000 approximately.

As well as a standard 25 metre pool, Knaresborough Swimming Pool, also boasts a leisure pool suitable for children learning to swim, a water slide for children and adults and a water spa.