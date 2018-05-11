Date revealed for the Endeavour's arrival in Whitby

A date has been announced for the expected arrival of the HM Bark Endeavour replica into Whitby.

Weather-permitting, the ship will leave the dry dock at A&P Tees near Middlesbrough, where it is undergoing a comprehensive repair and refurbishment programme, on the morning of Friday May 25, just ahead of the Spring Bank Holiday.

Work to refurbish the exterior of the Endeavour replica. Picture: CAG photography.

From there, the Endeavour will be towed 40 miles down the coast to arrive in its spiritual home of Whitby later that afternoon.

The vessel’s arrival will be all the more poignant as the original Endeavour was built in the harbour town by ship builder Thomas Fishburn as a collier bark named the Earl of Pembroke which was used to haul coal along the coast before being registered and renamed by the Navy in 1768.

Once berthed in Whitby the replica will undergo a further period of internal refurbishment to transform it into a visitor attraction and be ready to open to visitors this summer, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook’s first voyage on-board the Endeavour.