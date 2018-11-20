David Bowie photographer Denis O'Regan to visit Blackwell's in Leeds

He was among the most recognisable faces of the last century – and one man travelled the world to capture him up close.

Rock photographer Denis O’Regan will come to Leeds where he will speak about Ricochet: David Bowie 1983, a picture book of the late superstar during the Serious Moonlight tour, released this month.

Bowie with Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall in New York. By Denis O'Regan.

Mr O’Regan will visit Blackwell’s book shop and take part in a question-and-answer session with Professor Denis Flannery, a University of Leeds lecturer who teaches a module on Bowie, on Wednesday, November 28 at 5.45pm.

Every image in Ricochet - many of Bowie in natural, unguarded moments – was personally approved by the artist himself. Mr O’Regan told the YEP: “He was not this cold, cool character, he was this softer, warm, fun, engaging guy. This was not what I expected.”

The star even threw a surprise 30th birthday party for Mr O’Regan during the tour.

Bowie was known for chart-topping hits such as Life On Mars? and Starman, as well as for recreating his public image several times over. He died of liver cancer in 2016, two days after the release of his final album, Blackstar, aged 69. Register for the Blackwell’s event at www.eventbrite.co.uk