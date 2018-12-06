David Duckenfield’s lawyers in bid to halt Hillsborough disaster prosecution

Lawyers for former police chief David Duckenfield have applied to have his prosecution over the Hillsborough disaster halted.

Former Chief Superintendent Duckenfield was the match day commander on the day of a crush at Hillsborough football stadium which resulted in the deaths of 96 football fans.

The Hillsborough disaster unfolding

Liverpool FC were playing Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup semi-final on April 15, 1989, when the crush occurred on the terraces at the Leppings Lane end of the football ground.

Duckenfield, aged 73, is charged with the manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 Liverpool fans who died in the disaster.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution over the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.

Duckenfield is due to stand trial on January 14 next year alongside former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell, 68, who is charged with an offence involving the stadium safety certificate and a health and safety offence.

An application to stay Duckendfield’s prosecution, made by Ben Myers QC, is being heard by judge Mr Justice Openshaw at Preston Crown Court today.