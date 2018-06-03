Day-by-day weather forecast for the week ahead in Yorkshire

Have your say

We've had a real mixed bag of weather here in Yorkshire in the early part of June.

Will there be more scenes like in Yorkshire this week?

Heavy rain, bright sunny spells and high temperatures have left us with a muggy, close atmosphere over recent days.

But will there be more sun or more showers on the way over the coming week?

Well, Monday looks like being cloudy for the vast majority of the day with highs predicted at 17C.

Tuesday could see some sunny spells later in the evening but again will be cloudy for the early part, with a high of 17C again.

The sunny spells end on Tuesday as Wednesday looks to be cloudy once more, with highs of 17C.

Thursday and Friday are both set to be the warmest days of the week with highs of 21C and 20C respectively, but the chances of sunny spells are slim as the cloudy theme looks set to continue.

Here's what the Met Office website says about the week ahead:

MONDAY

"A murky start, gradually becoming clearer during the morning but remaining rather cloudy and cool through the day, especially near the coast.

"However some brighter spells are possible inland later.

"Maximum temperature 16 °C."

TUESDAY TO THURSDAY

"Tuesday dry with some good sunny spells for all areas after a cloudy start.

"Wednesday and Thursday rather cloudy with occasional light showers, with Thursday perhaps seeing some brighter spells."