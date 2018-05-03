Dazzling £60,000 'silver ram' on show in Harrogate

A historic model ram made entirely of solid silver gilt has made a rare journey north to Harrogate as part of a famous jewellery shop's 125th anniversary celebrations.

One of the oldest and best-known family jewellers in the country, Ogden of Harrogate has created many items in its own workshop over the decades for prestigious clients including Winston Churchill, the Roosevelts, King George VI and Princess Marina.

Gemma Slater from Ogden of Harrogate with the 'Silver Ram' on James Street in Harrogate.

But now it is playing host to another precious artefact, the Silver Ram, for the benefit of modern customers who can see it on display in its James Street shop until Saturday.

The large ram, valued at £60,000, is realistically modelled and stands on an oblong grass plinth supported on an ebonised wooden base

Robert Ogden, co-director of Ogden of Harrogate, said: “As part of our 125th anniversary, we were keen to take a look into our history. This commission, for the oldest of all the London livery companies, offers a great example of the ambition and sheer self-confidence that was in the jewellery industry at that time.”

Measuring nearly half a metre from nose to tail this splendid ram was originally created in 1929 and presented to the Worshipful Weavers’ Company on the occasion of their 800th anniversary by the Rt Hon Lord Illingworth of Denton JPC, a longstanding client of Ogden of Harrogate,

The Silver Ram will be on display in Ogden’s at James Street until this Saturday.

Visitors can also view an interesting collection of artefacts dedicated to the shop’s history including the first pocket watch they ever sold and a 1937 replica of the Imperial State Crown, part of the Crown Jewels, created to celebrate the coronation of King George VI.