'Death Cafe' lives again in Harrogate district

The Harrogate district's first 'Death Cafe' last year was so popular, it's back next week.

Talking about one of the last, great taboos in a relaxed manner over coffee and cake attracted an impressive turnout when the first Harrogate & Knaresborough Death Cafe took place last September at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

Now Death Cafe 2 will take place next Thursday at at Frazer House, the home of Knaresborough Friendship Centre.

Running from 2pm to 4pm, the free event on everything to do with mortality will be hosted by local accredited Humanist Cate Quinn, along with Andy Ison and Frank Ward.

The organisers are all Humanist funeral celebrants, accredited with Humanists UK.

Cate Quinn said: "Following the high level of interest in our first DeathcCafe, we are holding a follow up event to continue the conversations.

"The event is open to all previous participants and new people who would like to explore issues relating to mortality and how to say goodbye."

An offshoot of the “café mortel” movement which emerged in France back in 2003, Death Cafes have spread quickly across America and Europe over the last five years.

Death Cafes are a 'social franchise'. Anyone who goes online and signs up to the Death Cafe guide and principles can use the name for events.

Held in a friendly environment, there must be no intention to lead people to any particular conclusion or course of action. Promoting any products or services is not allowed.

The meetings must be held an accessible, respectful and confidential space. And, perhaps most importantly of all, the event must be centred on refreshing drinks and nourishing food - cake, in particular.

All that participants at this first Death Cafe in the area have to do is to be willing to calmly and openly discuss questions.

Anyone wishing to take part in Death Cafe 2 on Thursday, April 12 should register online at at the deathcafe.com website.