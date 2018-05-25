Death of 19-year-old Leeds man Josh Edwards: Inquest date set

A DATE has been set for an inquest into the death of a teenager who died in hospital after suffering a fitting episode on a Leeds Street.

An inquest opening at Wakefield heard police found 19-year-old Joshua Edwards under a parked vehicle on Lancastre Mount in Kirkstall just after 12pm on Sunday May 14 2017.

Area coroner Jonathan Leach said mechanical engineer Mr Edwards, of Bramley, was taken to St James's Hospital in Leeds where he was pronounced dead just after 9am on May 15 2017.

The inquest opening was told the preliminary cause of death was awaiting a toxicology report.

Mr Leach said: "Police attended at Lancastre Mount in Leeds to find the deceased under a stationary vehicle , thrashing around.

"When he was removed from underneath the vehicle his condition began to deteriorate.

"Paramedics attended and he was taken to St James's Hospital where, notwithstanding treatment, he died on May 15."

Mr Leach adjourned the inquest to Monday October 1.

Mr Edwards would have celebrated his 20th birthday just seven days after his death.

Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos fan Mr Edwards - know to friends as 'Little Josh’ - was a mechanical engineer at Pudsey manufacturing company OMCO.

Friends wore both clubs’ shirts in tribute at his funeral service at Rawdon Crematorium last June.

Mr Edwards’ great uncle, retired Baptist minister Bob Edwards, read tributes from family members at the service.

Rev Edwards said: "The family grieve terribly at the loss of their beautiful Joshua and cannot believe this is happening. It is like a nightmare and you know you are never going to wake up."

Rev Edwards added: "He loved his life and had so much going for him as a 19-year-old; and this is what makes it so tragic for all his family and friends to bear.

"The size of the hole in all our hearts is too big to mend."

Speaking after the tragedy, his father Gareth Edwards, said Josh was hard-working and family-oriented, adding: “He was such a loving lad. He was always happy and smiling. He would do anything for anybody.”

Josh’s mother Candace, said: “He used to walk in and say, hi mum, ’ and give you a cuddle. Life is never going to be the same again. All the family are just broken.”