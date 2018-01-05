Death of Sheffield woman no longer treated as murder

The death of a woman in Sheffield is no longer being treated as murder.

A murder probe was launched following the discovery of the body of 54-year-old Wendy McKay in a house in Waltheof Road, Manor, at 1.20am on Sunday, September 24.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at the time before released pending further enquiries.

Detectives have since established that Ms McKay was not killed and her family has been informed.

An inquest into the death is planned.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The investigation has shown that the death is not suspicious and officers are working with the HM Coroner to prepare for the inquest.

"The family are still being supported and are aware of the result of the investigation."