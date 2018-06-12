Death pests: Yorkshire homes 'being invaded by nine types of deadly mosquito'

Homes in Yorkshire are being invaded by deadly mosquitos including the aggressive 'Asian Tiger' mosquito, according to reports.

West Yorkshire is home to nine species of mosquito. This is compared to only one species in Greater Manchester and just four in South Yorkshire.

The unusual weather in the county has meant Yorkshire has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The World Health Organisation has ranked the common mosquito as the second most dangerous animal in the world in terms of number of deaths each year.

It is only second to humans and more than half of the human population is currently at risk from mosquito borne diseases.

The insects are the main carriers of lethal diseases such as malaria, encephalitis, elephantiasis, yellow fever, and the Zika virus.

Approximately 700 million people are affected each year by mosquito bites and 725,000 thousand people are killed.

The cold weather followed by the hot spells of last month has triggered an explosion in the Asian Tiger mosquito population.

The eggs and larvae of this invasive mosquito has been discovered in two places in the UK over the last two years.

In 2017 the mosquito was found in a service station on the M20 in Kent.

An Asian Tiger mosquito bite can transmit harmful and deadly diseases like the West Nile virus, Chikungunya and dengue fever.

Dengue fever can develop into dengue shock syndrome or haemorrhagic fever where sufferings have dangerous low bloody pressure, bleeding or blood plasma bleeding.

Mosquitoes need still water to grow their larvae which is why there are more of them near large bodies of water like lakes, marshes and ponds.

However, if they can find even the tiniest of bit of stagnant water they will flock to it.

Homeowners should get rid of any cans, cups, containers or unused plat plots that gather rainwater.

Drilling holes in the base of outside bins and checking gutters to make sure the water is draining properly is another good way to keep them away.

Make sure any paddling pools are packed away when not being used and frequently change the water you put in bird baths.

If you are in a place where you think it is very likely you will be bitten by mosquitoes than cover up by wearing loose clothing that covers bare skin.

Public Health England strongly advise using an insect repellent day and night, indoors and outdoors and on any exposed areas of skin.

Only insect repellents which contain one of the three active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin (20%) and lemon eucalyptus extract or PMD are recommended.

50% DEET is most effective, has the longest duration of action and needs fewer applications per day.

DEET is fine for pregnant women and children over the age of two months.