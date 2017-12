Have your say

Police investigating the deaths of two people in Brighouse say they are not suspicious.

The bodies of a 38-year-old woman and a man were discovered at a property on Smiths Crescent on Monday evening after concerns were raised about their safety.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Post mortem examinations have now taken place and the deaths are not suspicious."

A file has been prepared for the coroner.

Neighbours described the woman as a "nice girl who always said hello."