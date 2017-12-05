Decision day for efforts to save iconic symbol to mighty fishing industry

A campaigner who spent nearly 20 years fighting to protect Hull’s fishing heritage says tomorrow may be the last opportunity to save the last iconic symbol to the city’s once mighty fishing industry

Councillors are due to decide tomorrow afternoon whether to demolish Lord Line building along with the adjacent listed hydraulic Pump House and tower on St Andrew’s Dock.

Built in 1949, “in a restrained international modern style,” the Lord Line is the largest and most distinctive of the handful of buildings left on the dock, which was home to the Hull trawler fleet from 1883 to 1975.

Manor Property Group argues that the cost of refurbishing the building for offices would far outweigh its eventual worth.

However Historic England has objected “in the strongest possible terms”, saying it would strike “against the heart and essence of Hull’s nationally important cultural maritime heritage at a time when this is being celebrated by Hull being the UK Capital of Culture 2017.

Hull Civic Society, the council’s conservation officers and thousands who signed paper and online petitions have also objected to the “highly unwelcome, disappointing, unimaginative and destructive” proposals.

Adam Fowler, who was at the inaugural meeting of fishing heritage group STAND in September 1989 and was its chair until 2007, was unsuccessful in a bid to get the Lord Line building listed. However he did get the pumphouse listed.

He said: “Whilst St Andrew’s Dock and particularly the Lord Line remains in the consciousness of many people’s hearts and minds, it has in many ways become the forgotten corner of the city. Visible but slowly allowed to decay and pass by.

“If the Lord Line Building and associated Pump House are lost the area there will be no tangible, physical reminder that fed half a city.”

He said split ownership of the site was getting in the way of any regeneration plan.

He said: “Land ownership needs to be brought under one roof and this may need to involve compulsory purchase of certain parts. Only then will this city truly honour the fishing industry and the many men who never returned.”