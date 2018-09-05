Decision due on traffic reduction plan for historic Micklegate in York

A decision over whether to limit traffic along what is historically York’s most important Medieval street will be made next week.

York Council is considering whether to prevent vehicles from travelling outbound from the city via Micklegate in order to reduce the impact of traffic on the bar walls and to encourage more people to shop there.

Micklegate Bar is one of four main Medieval gateways to the city centre and has historically been the main entrance for anyone arriving from the South.

At least half a dozen reigning monarchs have passed through the gate where, by tradition, they have asked the Lord Mayor’s permission to enter the city.

The street beyond is now largely home to shops, bars and restaurants.

York Council’s transport and planning panel will decide whether to approve the proposal at a meeting next Thursday and if they agree to the plan, an experimental traffic order for a maximum of 18 months would be sought to implement the change.

Residents and local businesses would be consulted over the impacts of the trial and the council would then decide whether to make the change permanent.

Cycle access would remain in both directions and the road would be open to inbound traffic through Micklegate Bar from Blossom Street, Nunnery Lane and Queen Street.

Coun Peter Dew, the council’s executive member for transport and planning, said: “We want to hear from residents, traders and retailers on if we take the new restrictions forward and if approved, how to take advantage of the reduced traffic in the area.

“We hope this will encourage even more pedestrians to shop down Micklegate too.”

Also next Thursday, Coun Dew will decide whether to approve the next phase of the York Outer Ring Road upgrade programme.

One of the biggest road improvement schemes in the city for years, the next phase would see the Monks Cross roundabout redeveloped to give it wider entrances and exits.

The £38m programme involves upgrading seven roundabouts, of which this would be the second, to reduced congestion.

Coun Dew will consider the results of a public consultation before making a decision.