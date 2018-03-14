Decision to be made tomorrow on whether it is safe to reopen Sheffield Crown Court

A decision will be made tomorrow on whether it is safe to reopen Sheffield Crown Court, after a fallen light fitting led to it being closed unexpectedly today.

Court staff arrived in courtroom two this morning to discover that a light fitting had fallen on to the solicitors’ benches.

The courtroom, where the trial into the murder of Sheffield man, Aseel Al-Essaie, is currently being heard, was closed immediately with the rest of the courts being closed a short time later to allow for safety checks to take place.

Most cases were suspended, but some were sent to Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, which was used as a temporary Crown Court centre this afternoon.

A HMCTS spokesperson said tonight: “Sheffield Combined Court was closed today following an isolated issue in one of the hearing rooms.

“No one was injured, and engineers are urgently working to repair the damage caused. A decision will be made tomorrow on whether it is safe to reopen the building.”