Decomposed body found in parkland in Cross Green Lane area of Leeds

A decomposed body was found by a member of the public in parkland near to Cross Green Lane in Leeds.

After police were contacted at 3.58pm yesterday, officers attended and found the body, which is believed to be male.

A scene is in place and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, police say.

A forensic post mortem is due to take place tomorrow to establish the cause of death.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the person’s identity and anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 1181 of January 5.