Defibrillator box at Yorkshire primary school damaged

Police are appealing for information after a life-saving defibrillator box at a Northallerton primary school was damaged.

North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV showing a man they would like to speak to following the damage.

- > Dramatic photos show damage to car that crashed into house on rural road near Scarborough



Officers believe he may hold vital information as to how the defibrillator became damaged.

The incident happened at Romanby Primary School on The Close, Romanby, near Northallerton at 1am on Sunday, March 24.

Investigating officer, PC Jack Dodsworth of Northallerton Police Station said: "This incident had the potential to put a life saving defibrillator out of the community.

"Fortunately, this was not the case and the defibrillator was actually deployed by Yorkshire Ambulance Service on Wednesday March 27 but fortunately was not used.

"This was the first time in the year it has been there that it has been used by the public.

"If the situation was more serious and the defibrillator was needed whilst deployed but was unavailable due to mindless damage caused to the storage box, things could have been very different."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Jack Dodsworth on Jack.Dodsworth1255@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or via 101, option 2 quoting reference number 12190054256.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, can pass information to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.