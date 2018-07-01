Delays after serious crashes on M62 motorway in Yorkshire

Have your say

Motorway drivers have been facing delays after serious crashes closed parts of the M62 in Yorkshire.

A westbound section of the motorway between junctions 34 and 36, is closed after police were called to a serious collision.

Highways England said a diversion was in place and traffic is queueing for around three miles.

At around 4pm today, traffic was diverted on both the M62 and M18 to allow emergency crews to deal with another serious crash.

Humberside Police said it involved a single car close to junction 35, near Goole.

The M18 northbound near the M62 remains closed at junctions six and seven after that incident.