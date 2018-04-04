Delays for motorists after three car smash on M62 motorway

Have your say

Motorists have been warned of some congestion and delays after a smash on the M62 motorway.

A three car collision triggered a lane closure and delays at about 4.30pm today.

The smash happened on the M62 Eastbound at Junction 22.

A spokesman said: "The #M62 eastbound is BLOCKED within J22 due to a collision involving 3 cars. Our Traffic Officers are working to clear vehicles from the carriageway. There are delays of 25 minutes on approach."

Although the incident has now cleared as of 5.40pm, motorists have been warned to expect some residual tailbacks.

The crash is unrelated to the incident in Goole in which a man was killed on Tuesday morning.