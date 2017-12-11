DELAYS: Multiple bus services delayed across Leeds due to car causing obstruction

Have your say

Buses in Leeds are currently delayed by 45 minutes due to a car causing an obstruction a key route for several bus services.

A total of nine services are delayed in Leeds right now after a vehicle was causing an obstruction on Call Lane.

The affected services are: 2/3/3A 12/13/13A 48 51/52

A spokesman for First Bus said: "Vehicle causing obstruction on Call Lane has been moved to the side. Road passable, buses back on normal routes.

"Unfortunately we are now suffering delays of up to 45min across Leeds."

Keep following for the latest traffic updates this afternoon.