Delays on A1M at Scotch Corner after roundabout crash

There has been a crash at the roundabout at Scotch Corner.

AA said one lane is closed and there is heavy traffic due to the accident on the A66 at the A1(M) junction 53, Scotch Corner.

Both lanes are closed on the roundabout.

It happened some time around 6am on Friday.

One lane is also closed on the southbound exit ramp due to the accident.

This is to aid emergency services dealing with the accident on the roundabout.

North Yorkshire Police and traffic officers are at the scene dealing with the incident