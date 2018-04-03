Delays on Leeds Bradford Airport flights after technical issues hit European flights body

Delays are affecting some flights at Leeds Bradford Airport tonight as airports across Europe have been hit with technical issues.

Eurocontrol, which manages the skies across Europe, reported that it had hit a technical issue this afternoon, leading to airlines delaying some flights at various airports.

A total of 29,500 flights were expected across Europe today with almost half of them being slowed by the outage in the Enhanced Tactical Flow Management System at the Eurocontrol centre in Brussels.

The fault, which risked disrupting the travel plans of up to half a million passengers, has now been identified and the system is expected to be back up and running this evening.

Some delays at Leeds Bradford Airport this evening include:

19:35 Arrival from Belfast - expected 21.00

19.45 Arrival from Krakow - expected 20.25

19.50 Arrival from Tenerife - expected 21.00

21.00 Arrival from Fuertuventura - expected 22.50

20.00 Departure to Belfast - expected 21.25

20.10 Departure to Krakow - expected 20.50

Passengers are advised to check the LBA website for latest departure and arrivals information.

