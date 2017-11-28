Delays on M62 after crash involving lorry and car

Motorists are facing delays on the M62 this morning after a collision involving a lorry and a car.
Highways England said two lanes of the M62 are closed on the eastbound stretch between junction 24 and 25, near Huddersfield.
