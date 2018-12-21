Delays to trains between Wakefield and Leeds this evening

Passengers have been warned to expect delays on train journeys between Wakefield and Leeds this evening.

London North East Rail said that trains would be forced to run at a reduced speed after trespassers were spotted on the line between Wakefield Westgate and Leeds.

Speaking on Twitter, LNER said: "We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to your journey today."

Thousands of people are expected to begin their Christmas travelling this evening, and further disruption is expected tomorrow (Saturday, December 22) when Northern Rail employees hold a 41st day of strike action over a long-running dispute about guards on trains.