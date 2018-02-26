Deliveroo plan hundreds of new jobs

Deliveroo is cooking up 250 new jobs as the takeaway delivery group moves to beef up its London headquarters.

The fast-rising technology firm is creating a raft of roles this year, spanning from data scientists and software engineers to cyber security experts.

Deliveroo, which is based on London’s Cannon Street, is also eyeing further UK investment after seeing this year’s growth outstrip 2017’s performance.

Chief executive and co-founder Will Shu said: “These highly skilled new hires will join the incredible team building the technology that motors Deliveroo.

“This technology is constantly improving, to allow riders to work more efficiently, to allow restaurants to increase their revenues further and to bring more choice and an ever better experience to our customers.”

The recruitment drive will have seen the company create close to 600 technology jobs in two years. More than half of Deliveroo’s 2,000 strong global workforce are based in the UK.

Deliveroo revealed in December that it would start offering staff the first sickness and accident insurance available to on-demand food delivery riders in the UK.

It means riders can claim 75% of their average weekly income for up to 26 weeks if they are unable to work due to illness or as a result of an injury while working.

Cyclists will also have access to public liability insurance, which Deliveroo said was a first-of-its-kind policy for food delivery cyclists.

Deliveroo works with 35,000 restaurants and has 30,000 delivery riders.