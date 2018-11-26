Designer wristwatch stolen during burglary at house in Hampsthwaite

Have your say

A designer wristwatch was the only item taken in a burglary from a house in Hampsthwaite, near Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the burglary which occurred on St Thomas A Beckett Walk, Hampsthwaite.

The incident happened between Wednesday October 31 and Thursday November 1.

The only item of property taken from the house was a Raymond Weil wristwatch.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jackie Thornborrow. You can also email Jackie.thornborrow@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180204615.