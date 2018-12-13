Desperate plea for more Leeds Mission Christmas gifts

A TOY appeal aimed at ensuring all children in Leeds and West Yorkshire have a present to open on Christmas Day could fall short of its target.

The Yorkshire Evening Post-backed Radio Aire Mission Christmas appeal invites people to buy one extra gift to help thousands of disadvantaged children across the county.

Last year’s Mission Christmas appeal supported 25,553 children.

Appeal organisers are running out of toys as the have received applications to help even more children this year and fear they will not have enough gifts to go round.

Radio Aire charity manager Lisa Sullivan said: “We are really desperate for more support so please, if you can afford to, buy an extra gift or donate cash online to Mission Christmas.

“Your help means the world to us and the children we support

“Many of these children would get absolutely nothing without our support and you can help bring the magic of Christmas back to their lives.

“Every child deserves to get a Christmas present but for many of the families we support it’s simply a luxury they can not afford and a lot of these families have to choose between heating and eating.

“We would like to say a big thank you so much to everyone that has supported us and to those of you that will be doing in the coming days.

“This gift will be the best present you will give to anyone this Christmas.”

TIME is running out for people help this year’s Mission Christmas toy appeal.

People have until Tuesday December 18 to buy an extra gift and drop it off at any B&M, Wickes, Bensons for Beds and Tesco in West Yorkshire.

Hytal Kitchens in the Morley area is also taking part along with many of the stores at Crown Point Shopping Park in Leeds. Gifts can also be taken to The Store Room ,Millshaw, Leeds LS11 8EG.

You can also text AIRE to 70808 to donate £5 or go to www.radioaire.co.uk/mission